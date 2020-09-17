Exploring the four great empires of South India through their weaves, Palam Silks has come up with an all-new Dynasty Collection. A stunning range of Kanchivaram masterpieces, the range of silk saris will depict South India’s rich culture and heritage, drawing inspiration from the four great kingdoms of the Pallavas, Cholas, Cheras and Pandavas. Find designs inspired by the ancient coins, sigils and temple sculptures of that era with details that have been intricately woven with gold and silver zari work. Priced at `15,000 onwards. Details online.