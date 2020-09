Catch veteran flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia live in conversation with renowned vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty tomorrow at Sur Aur Saaz.

Organised by Prabha Khaitan Foundation, the session will make you indulge in a free-flowing conversation between two artistes. Expect interesting anecdotes from the maestro's life that will give you an insight into the life and works of the great artiste.

Time: 5pm