Swaranjali Delhi, which is known for organising musical sessions that are a class apart is back with a virtual classical soiree Bhairavii. Sated to kick off today, the two-day event will have distinguished artistes conjuring unforgettable moments. Aditi Dash, a Bharatanatyam exponent perform with Pt. Prof Harvinder Singh on the vocals. Accompanying them further will be Pt. Ajay Prasanna on flute.

On Day 2, April 3, Shri Subhasis Bose will deliver an enthralling performance on Hansaveena and the talented artiste will be accompanied by Vidhushi Krishna Ganguly on vocals and Vidhushi Jyoti Shrivastava and her disciple Rahul Varshney (Odissi).

The co-artistes of the event include Susamoy Mishra, Durjay Bhaumik, Pradip Kumar Sarkar, Amitava Sen on Tabla, Ravi Pal on harmonium and Md. Juned Khan on Sarangi.

Date: 2nd & 3rd April 2021

Time: 6pm onwards