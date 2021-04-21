Karkhana Chronicles II, an online textile exhibit that celebrates sustainability through heritage craft and opens a conversation on the revival of traditional knowledge and practices in the Indian fashion industry, will go live on April 24.

Supported by The ReFashion Hub - a sustainability-focused initiative with a special emphasis on water stewardship - and the royal families of Indore, Kathiwada, Bhavnagar and Mysore, the exposition will feature installations with imagery and videos launching on a specially commissioned microsite. It will advocate for fashion that is kinder to the climate, natural resources and the people engaged within this sector. There will also be a panel discussion which will be moderated by Mickey Boardman on 25 April, 8pm, who will be seen in conversation with the royal families.

The first edition of Karkhana Chronicles in 2020 showcased three installations in collaboration with Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia of Gwalior, Maharawal Chaitanya Raj Singh of Jaisalmer and Akshita Bhanj Deo of Mayurbhanj.

Talking about the exhibition Akshita Bhanj Deo, the Creative Director of Karkhana Chronicles says, "Karkhana Chronicles II seeks to highlight heritage textile art that is not limited to its positive impact on the environment but also the exceptional quality and exclusivity in design that comes along with these textiles. Concepts such as circularity that have come into contemporary discourse on sustainability are actually ideas that have organically existed within our traditional production systems for centuries.