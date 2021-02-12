V-Day celebrations at this hip Park Street hangout started in advance with Span and Urban Monkz already creating the right noise and setting the stage for the final day. You can drop in today and catch VDJ Sandy who has curated a rumbunctious playlist replete with Bollywood and commercial music. On Valentine’s Day, the 14th, it will be a perfect musical date night as city-band Rangoon will be performing live! Drop-in with your special one to feel the magic of love, rekindled with soulful music and delicious food.

Also, the café is holding the banner of inclusive love high with Love All Serve All. Its firm belief in inclusivity and the endless possibilities of love has manifested in two novel items in its menu that will be available on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of February. The Rainbow Cake and All-American Daiquiri will celebrate love in all forms and kinds. There’s more to it. Ten per cent of proceeds from such sales will go to the community outreach program belonging to the LGBTQ, the Kolkata Pride.

Timing: 8:30 PM onward