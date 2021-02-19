India Craft Week that kicked off its third edition amidst much fanfare in New Delhi, features an action-packed weekend that will leave you crafts-enriched. The ongoing four-day festival at Bikaner House and British Council is holding a deluge of events which includes masterclasses, workshops, short films and more.

The highlight of the event includes masterclasses on Phulkari Embroidery and Madhubani Painting, Mayur Nritya from Uttar Pradesh, Sanjhi Paper Cutting and Pichhwai Painting among others at Bikaner House, an art and cultural space in the heart of the country. At British Council, the second venue for the festival, there will be a screening of short films, book launches and more. There will also be curated heritage walks to explore the Craft of Heritage Monuments in Delhi along with other attractions.

"This is the largest delegation of Craft Week so far and these artisans for the first time gathering anywhere to showcase the rich and grandeur of India’s vast tradition and culture, and the initiative is to help revive their home & hopes and connect with communities that appreciate and patronize them, I am hopeful that people would not only extend their hands but hearts too. ICW 2021 brings the core theme as ‘Crafting Tomorrow’ by bringing everyone together who can help Craft Sector revive and bounce back” says Iti Tyagi, Founder of India Craft Week.



"The crafts economy includes tens of millions of craftworkers producing astonishing work of quality in rural communities and the metros in India.

We have partnered with the India Craft Week to reach out across digital frontiers and national boundaries in solidarity with the many inspiring craftworkers of India and beyond. The upcoming events at the India Craft Week showcase some exciting collaborations in craft between India and the UK" says, Jonathan Kennedy Director Arts – British Council India.



The four-day-long event is scheduled for 18-21 February 2021 at British Council and Bikaner House in New Delhi, from 11 am to 7 pm. Tickets are currently available on the festival’s ticketing partner Insider.in.