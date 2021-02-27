Kolkata Centre for Creativity’s annual conference Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is ready with its third edition and it will take place on March 6 & 7. The conference will take place simultaneously on Zoom and at Kolkata Centre for Creativity premises at Anandapur.

The conference this year will explore topics including education, art production and policy, mental health, commerce, activism and the environment and it invites practitioners, experts and the public to gather to rediscover the treasures that could arise from these continuing moments of gloom and desperation, allowing us the possibility to build a better and more equitable future for our planet.

Vasudeva Kutumbakam III builds upon the two previous editions of the annual conference, which began in 2019. Topics like Rehabilitation of children, Digitization of arts, Mental health education and others will be touched by panellists including Dora Gracia, Jesse Ringham, Sujata Sen, Ganesh Devy among many others.