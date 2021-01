Singing sensation Nikhita Gandhi is all set to make the last day of the month memorable for you. The singer who is known for hit numbers like Naach Meri Rani, Beech Raaste and Burj Khalifa, will be performing live at TopCat CCU. Drop-in with your squad and make the most of the event.

Where: TopCat CCU

Time: 8pm onwards

When: January 31