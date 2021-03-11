One Page Spotlight, a professional social media networking platform creating opportunities to engage and exhibit the global art and culture revolution digitally is all set to roll out the 1st edition of its Spotlight Literature Festival from March 12th-14th.

Themed ‘Breaking the regional barriers’, the one-of-a-kind literature congregation intends to assemble a conference of seasoned and emergent writers, thinkers, musicians, publishers, filmmakers, and artists from across the country who have been diligently doing their work without much expectations.

The festival will witness the participation of acclaimed and established writers such as Amandeep Sandhu in Non-fiction writing, Preethi Nagaraj a political analyst, Kala Ramesh in Japanese poetry, Chandramohan S. in Minority writing, Poet - Nabina Das, Film Critic - Raghavendra MK to Danish Husain in Dastangoi. The literary fiesta will assist in unveiling different regional voices of the present times by celebrating powerful pieces of writing that can create a veritable impact in society.

Speaking on the literature festival, Dr. Shilpa Ramesh Ramani, Co-founder, and spokesperson for One Page Spotlight said, “We are thrilled to announce that our company will soon be orchestrating a virtual literature festival. This much-anticipated event will bring various prominent voices that often get obscured in the mainstream noise to the limelight and establish a terrific opportunity to blend inexperienced voices with the fresh ones so that together they become the voice of our time. We are wholeheartedly committed to breaking the regional barriers around the written word and further hope to pave the path for a novel discursive dialogue in literature and arts. A thoughtful discussion can boost the morale of creative minds thereby enabling them to chase the dream of writing and pursue it to the next level.”