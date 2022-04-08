Light and Shine: Emami Art to host an art exhibition curated by Adip Dutta

Art piece to be exhibited at Between the Self and Silhouettes

Witness a unique show curated by Adip Dutta that centre around a sense of empathy that accounts for a search for oneself, in the pretext of watching others surrounding the artists. The works of Soma Dad and Anjan Modak brings in an interactive perspective of an insider and an outsider looking at an item.

What: Between the Self and Silhouettes

Where: Emami Art, 687 Anandapur, Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Kolkata- 700107

When: April 8- June 4, 2022 (11am to 6pm)

Contact: emamiart.com