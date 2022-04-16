Indulge in a special Sunday brunch this Easter at ITC Royal Bengal
Season's favourites including pies, roasted chicken and cakes features in the Sunday Easter brunch
This Easter, Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal is hosting a special Sunday brunch for its patrons. A haven for gastronomes, the Grand Easter Brunch at the star property brings an eclectic spread with the season’s favourite roasts, pies and arrorted Anglo-Indian delicacies. The highlight includes Thyme roasted carrot and dill soup, Tuna and egg ensemble with tobiko, Berry glazed roasted chicken with herb jus, Four cheese scalloped potatoes, Ecossaise - Scotch egg, Baked fish mimosa, Meringue nests, Bunny Rabbit orange chiffon cake, Easter frosting cake and Ricotta cheese cake filled Easter egg shells to name a few.
What: Easter Sunday brunch
When: April 17, 1-3.30pm
Where: GMP at ITC Royal Bengal
Pocket pinch: 1899+ per person