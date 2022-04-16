Indulge in a special Sunday brunch this Easter at ITC Royal Bengal  

This Easter, Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal is hosting a special Sunday brunch for its patrons. A haven for gastronomes, the Grand Easter Brunch at the star property brings an eclectic spread with the season’s favourite roasts, pies and arrorted Anglo-Indian delicacies. The highlight includes Thyme roasted carrot and dill soup, Tuna and egg ensemble with tobiko, Berry glazed roasted chicken with herb jus, Four cheese scalloped potatoes, Ecossaise - Scotch egg, Baked fish mimosa, Meringue nests, Bunny Rabbit orange chiffon cake, Easter frosting cake and Ricotta cheese cake filled Easter egg shells to name a few.

What: Easter Sunday brunch

When: April 17, 1-3.30pm

Where: GMP at ITC Royal Bengal

Pocket pinch: 1899+ per person