Head for a fantastic Sunday sundowner and pop-up at Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar promises an immersive Sunday with Remix Vintage. A scintillating sundowner with a fabulous pop-up featuring homegrown sustainable fashion label Lata Sita exhibiting season’s must-have. Also, groove to popping music as Totoroto is all set to take over the deck to add life into every sound. So swing by Monkey Bar and indulge in signature bites like crispy Samosa Chaat, Butterfly Chicken, Nacho Nacho and Kasundi Chicken or the spicy Naga Pork along with some chilled summer cocktails like Tomesh Collins, Mangaa, Sip Me Tender, Hipster Smash and Rasam Mary.

What: Remix Vintage

Where: Monkey Bar

When: 2 to midnight

For Details: 84203 09813