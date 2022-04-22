Absolutely Bowled: Cheer for your favourite IPL team at Traffic Gastropub

Pair cricket-themed delectables with LIIT 500ml at a pocket friendly rate

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  22nd April 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  22nd April 2022 12:00 AM
Absolutely_Bowled

Cricket themed menu at Traffic Gastropub

Cheer for your favourite IPL team while chilling at Traffic Gastropub, Rajarhat Newtown. You can indulge all you want by choosing from a selection of delectable dishes like Champions Chilli Fries, Chicken Challengers, Full Tosh Fish, Kolkata Fried Riders, and so on. Pair these with LIIT 500ml at a pocket-friendly rate.

What: IPL Themed Drinks and Bites

Where: Traffic gastropub, Rajarhat Newtown

When: Up till May 29 (Noon onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @traffickollkata

TAGS
Traffic Gastropub Rajarhat New Town Kolkata IPL

Comments