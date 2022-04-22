Absolutely Bowled: Cheer for your favourite IPL team at Traffic Gastropub
Pair cricket-themed delectables with LIIT 500ml at a pocket friendly rate
Raima Ganguly Published : 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM
Cheer for your favourite IPL team while chilling at Traffic Gastropub, Rajarhat Newtown. You can indulge all you want by choosing from a selection of delectable dishes like Champions Chilli Fries, Chicken Challengers, Full Tosh Fish, Kolkata Fried Riders, and so on. Pair these with LIIT 500ml at a pocket-friendly rate.
What: IPL Themed Drinks and Bites
Where: Traffic gastropub, Rajarhat Newtown
When: Up till May 29 (Noon onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @traffickollkata