Absolutely Bowled: Cheer for your favourite IPL team at Traffic Gastropub

Cheer for your favourite IPL team while chilling at Traffic Gastropub, Rajarhat Newtown. You can indulge all you want by choosing from a selection of delectable dishes like Champions Chilli Fries, Chicken Challengers, Full Tosh Fish, Kolkata Fried Riders, and so on. Pair these with LIIT 500ml at a pocket-friendly rate.

What: IPL Themed Drinks and Bites

Where: Traffic gastropub, Rajarhat Newtown

When: Up till May 29 (Noon onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @traffickollkata