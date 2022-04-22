Be Brunched: Unwind with Yauatcha's Weekend Supreme Brunch

Looking to unwind after a long, tiring week? Head out to the dim sum tea-house from London with a Michelin Star- Yauatcha. Kick start your weekend on a splendid note as they bring to you a Weekend Supreme Brunch. Some of their signature dishes include Crispy Aromatic Duck, Spicy Har Gau, and Truffle Edamame Dim Sum.

What: Weekend Supreme Brunch

Where: Yauatcha, Quest Mall, Park Circus, Kolkata

When: Every Weekend (Fri- Sun; Noon onwards)

Contact: Website: yauatcha.com