Be Brunched: Unwind with Yauatcha's Weekend Supreme Brunch
Raima Ganguly Published : 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM
Looking to unwind after a long, tiring week? Head out to the dim sum tea-house from London with a Michelin Star- Yauatcha. Kick start your weekend on a splendid note as they bring to you a Weekend Supreme Brunch. Some of their signature dishes include Crispy Aromatic Duck, Spicy Har Gau, and Truffle Edamame Dim Sum.
What: Weekend Supreme Brunch
Where: Yauatcha, Quest Mall, Park Circus, Kolkata
When: Every Weekend (Fri- Sun; Noon onwards)
Contact: Website: yauatcha.com