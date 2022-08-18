Music concerts, food walks and more: Look forward to some exciting events in Chennai this weekend

Look forward to the release of Nope in theatres, Bombay Jayashree and Abhishek Raghuram's concert at Krishna Gana Sabha, Awadhi cuisine at the Raintree and more.

Music & Lyrics

August 20 | Velachery

It’s concert time! The Razzmatazz Music Festival is back in town with Vivek & Mervin, this time. This duo has performed for a number of well-known film projects and is best known for its indie track, Orasaadha. Prepare to kick off your weekend with some swell tunes. At Phoenix Market City. 7 pm. INR 499 onwards. bookmyshow.com

Raise a glass

August 20 | Royapettah

Wondering where to party this weekend? Mount Road Social presents Stalvart John & Siddharth Raheja Disco Night, this Saturday, and they promise us some groovy techno beats. Get ready to indulge in cocktails and delicious appetisers. 8 pm onwards. Details online.

Movie première

August 19 | PVR

Nope, an American science fiction horror film directed by Jordan Peele, tells the tale of two siblings who run a horse ranch in California and discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, all while the proprietor of a nearby theme park tries to make money off the enigmatic, otherworldly phenomenon. The actors in the movie are Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea. In theatres.

Food walk

August 21 | Triplicane

Celebrate Madras Day with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation as they take you on a mouth-watering heritage food tour. Your first food stop will be at Basha Halwa Wala, which will be followed by Ratna Cafe, Thanigaivelan Inipagam, Hema Milk Depot and Bharathi Mess. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Instagram: @madrasinherite

Kebab calling

August 19 | Thousand Lights

Are you a fan of Awadhi cuisine? Above Sea Level at The Raintree promises a carefully designed buffet inspired by the kitchens of the Nawabs. Look forward to 15 different types of kebabs on the menu as you feast with your family and friends. On till September 4. INR 2,560 onwards. Details online.

Rhythm divine

August 19 | Thousand Lights

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Padmashri Shobana presents a confluence of stalwarts of Indian Music. Bombay Jayashri and Abhishek Raghuram will give us a musical theatre performance themed around Hindu mythology — recontextualised in a form rich in movement and visual imagery, at Krishna Gana Sabha. 6.45 pm. INR1,000. bookmyshow.com