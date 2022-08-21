Monsoon-themed music festival Barkha Ritu comes to Bengaluru

Mumbai-based cultural organisation Banyan Tree Events presents the 22nd edition of Barkha Ritu – one of the most prestigious classical music festivals in India. The annual festival will take place at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru on Sunday. Themed around the celebration of monsoon, this festival will feature maestros like vocalists Shounak Abhisheki with Anand Bhate and Sitarist Ustad Shujaat Khan.

Indian monsoons have inspired the creation of soulful ragas like Des, Malhar, Megharanjani, and Varunapriya. These ragas express the different moods experienced during monsoons and thus, are performed during the monsoon months. Taking cue from that, the festival has been conceptualised and curated. Director of Banyan Tree Events Nandini Mahesh said, “Over many years, Banyan Tree’s Barkha Ritu has emerged as a celebration of the monsoons and enables the propagation of India’s rich intangible heritage.” The celebration is a national festival, travelling to 10 cities across the country including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Vashi.

₹350 upwards. August 21, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Details: 8023445810