Odissi dance festival 'Naman' returns after two years

After a gap of two years, Odissi dance troupe Nrityantar Dance Ensemble returns with its 11th annual dance festival Naman 2022. The troupe will present their dance production Shoonya to Sufi this Sunday in Bengaluru. With the intent of paying tribute to the great gurus of the Odissi dance, the production will explore the mystical philosophy of Sufism and the theme of self-realisation with excerpts from the Upanishads and poetry of legendary poets like Amir Khusro, Mirza Ghalib, Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das.

On being asked what sets the dance festival apart from other such festivals taking place in the city, Artistic Director of Nrityantar Dance troupe Madhulita Mohapatra said, “It is Bengaluru’s — and South India’s — only classical dance event dedicated to Odissi dance, its beauty, richness, and variety. In its last ten editions, it has showcased finest Odissi dancers to Bengaluru audiences.” Keeping up with that tradition, this edition of the festival is set to host the finest array of Odissi performers like Arushi Mudgal from Delhi and Rahul Acharya (in duet with his student Sourav Mohanty) from Bhubaneswar. The evening will also be graced by the presence of senior gurus, dancers, art scholars and several dignitaries from the art

world.

Taking inspiration from the views of Advaita Vedanta, the theme of the production will also explore the union of the self with the divine. And since in the Indian tradition, one’s Guru is considered the visible embodiment of God, the festival pays homage to great gurus of Odissi for their crucial contributions in the development and popularisation of the dance form. But how relevant is the theme in today’s world? Mohapatra said, “We’re all aware of Sufism’s emphasis on humanity, serving mankind, oneness, peace, and harmony; the harmony within and outside. It is always relevant, and so is the theme of our presentation. It talks about the unity and harmony of various faiths, and of India’s diversity and plurality.”

Entry free. On August 21, 5.30 pm. At ADA Rangamandira, J C Road. Details: 8025455846