Here are 3 music events in Bengaluru for you this weekend

Are you someone who likes to discover stories through music? Or are you someone who prefers their music to be the kind that helps them dance the night away? Whichever of this categories you might fall under, as long as you are a music lover, Bengaluru has the perfect musical treats for you. Here are three music events you can head to this weekend.

Ishq Mastana: Life and philosophy of Kabir in story and songs

Perhaps there has been no other time in history when the works of the 15th century Bhakti-Sufi poet Kabir have found more relevance. His songs and poems seem simple but address the most complex socio-cultural issues with deep insight. To celebrate his life and works, Goa-based singer-storyteller Vipul Rikhi will introduce the philosophies of Kabir through an engaging showcase blending storytelling, songs, and poetry.

₹400. On August 28, 6.30 pm. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur. Details: 80951 90255

Vipul Rikhi

Live Concert by Gauley Bhai

Bengaluru is one city which can never get enough of fusion rock. If you are looking to spend a musical evening with your friends this weekend, head to a live concert by the city-based music band Gauley Bhai presented by LiveBox. The city-based band describes its music as a combination of rock, regional roots music, and contemporary ethnic. What makes this event even more special is that they are performing in Bengaluru after a gap of almost two years.

₹399. On August 27, 8 pm. At Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala. Details: 80 4125 2456

Gauley Bhai

The Saturday Pill with DJ Roan

In the mood for partying hard after a long week? Dance the night away at The Saturday Pill with DJ Roan presented by Foxtrot Marathahalli this weekend. Expect some roof-blasting music from this city-based DJ who is known for his hip hop sets and has played at some of the best clubs across the country.

Entry free. On August 27, 8 pm. Details: 91081 36001