Find your voice at Mallika Prasad Sinha’s Fitzmaurice Voicework and Vachika workshop in Bengaluru 

Actor, director, and voice/speech coach Mallika Prasad Sinha brings two workshops on voice training on Fitzmaurice Voicework and Vachika, for people keen on deepening their engagement with the craft of voicework. The workshops will be conducted both online and offline. The online sessions will take place over Zoom, from August 11th through 16th. The offline sessions will be conducted at the gym Figurine Fitness at Indiranagar in Bengaluru, from August 4 to 7.

Originally developed by actress Catherine Fitzmaurice Kozubei, Fitzmaurice Voicework is a globally recognised holistic method of voice training that merges adaptations of classical voice training techniques with modifications of bioenergetic, yoga, and several other disciplines. Vachika Voicework is a voice training method that uses the Sanskrit alphabet as the phonetic base and rasa as its theoretical base.

Commenting on the value of the training, Regional Coordinator for South Asia for the Fitzmaurice

Institute Mallika Prasad Sinha said, “This life-affirming work is rooted in connectedness and over the last two years over 1,000 people from all over the world have trained with me. The value of the practice is experienced immediately through nervous system regulation and is particularly beneficial for those who use their voice professionally — performers, singers, public speakers and teachers. While this voicework has been taught at ivy leagues such as Yale and Harvard, I am delighted to be able to offer the work to Bengaluru and the region.”

₹20,000 for online sessions, ₹25,000 for offline sessions.

At Figurine Fitness, Indiranagar. +919886134564.