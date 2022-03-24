Arthshila Santiniketan makes its debut, celebrates the birth centenary of Somnath Hore

Arthshila Santiniketan, an immersive platform by Takshila Educational Society for creating and sharing ideas centred around arts, marks its debut in Bengal with the birth centenary celebration of Padma Bhushan and veteran painter and sculptor Somnath Hore. The launch features a sarod recital by Sougata Roy Chowdhury on March 26. A book on Hore will also be released on the occasion apart from the screening of a short film on his life. The exhibition will be on until May 20 2022.

What: Opening of Arthshila Santiniketan with the birth centenary celebrations of Somnath Hore

When: March 25-27

Where: Santiniketan.

Details: 9635433118