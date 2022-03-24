Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu to be part of KCC's Adda series

The third session of Adda@KCC will have singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, joining the panelist. Young Sanu was last seen in Bigg Boss as a contestant and is making headways in the music industry with his singles. The crooner will engage in a free-flowing conversation along with a few eminent personalities from the cultural landscape.

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

When: March 25

Time: 6pm to 7.30pm