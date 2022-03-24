Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu to be part of KCC's Adda series

Kolkata Centre for Creativity's Adda sessoon will get more interesting with Jaan Kumar Sanu joining in 

The third session of Adda@KCC will have singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, joining the panelist. Young Sanu was last seen in Bigg Boss as a contestant and is making headways in the music industry with his singles. The crooner will engage in a free-flowing conversation along with a few eminent personalities from the cultural landscape.

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

When: March 25

Time: 6pm to 7.30pm  

