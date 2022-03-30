Gear up for summer with Kiarra's Baishakhi edit

Gallery Gold, Kalighat is prepping up to ring in the Bengali New Year in all its glory. Even though Spring hasn’t yet bid adieu, summer has come early at the exhibition space with The Baishakhi edit. Indulge in an elegant range of home décor and level up your indoor aesthetics with handcrafted products by Kiarra. In a unique blend of casual and formal, contemporary and classic art each of the items will surely add a rainbow touch to your home décor. Head out to the exhibition this weekend to grab their exclusive products and top it up with some adda with like minded people.

What: Baishakhi Where: Gallery Gold, 11, Abdul Rasul Avenue, Kolkata- 700026 When: April 1st- April 3rd (2pm- 8pm)