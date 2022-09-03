The Artisan Market and Farmer’s Market to be held at Bangalore Creative Circus, this weekend

With an intent to connect consumers to their source of food, city-based urban living lab Bangalore Creative Circus has brought together a group of farmers and producers who will be selling a range of products — from fresh fruits and vegetables to homemade jams and dips. They will be present at the eighth edition of the Farmer’s Market to be held this weekend.

Not just fresh produce, the artisans will also be selling delectable yet healthy treats like vegan desserts and lifestyle products that promote sustainable living. This is because this year, the venue will also host The Artisan Market by e-commerce platform Flourish. Their aim is to impact the livelihoods of producers by bringing their stories and products to conscious consumers worldwide. But why is it so important to bridge the gap between the stories of the producers and the consumers? “Some of these skills have been lost to machine-made work and there are tribes whose livelihoods depend purely on these skillsets. It gives everyone a chance to understand the true value of a product and to be a part of the makers’ stories,” said Manisha Vinod, Partner at Bangalore Creative Circus. To that end, visitors can interact with the artisans and makers present at the market to learn more about their craft and make an informed choice about their purchase.

Several such ethical lifestyle-product makers will be present at the market, including WHEbyAbira with jewellery handmade from repurposed fabric and wood, P1000 with bags by women artisans made out of textile waste, and Greenfootprint with eco-friendly stationery. Fun activities like an arts corner and traditional games will also be there, presenting visitors with a chance to have a fun day with their friends and family.

Entry free. On September 4, 11 am. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur.

