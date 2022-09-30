Binge on festive delights at Effingut Kolkata
Their Durga Puja special celebrations are titled Maa Ashchhe
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th September 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th September 2022 12:00 AM
This festive season indulge in a delightful combination of newly introduced festive flavours at Effingut, curated by their master culinary chefs. Taste from a wide range of Durga Pujas specialties like ChinaTown Crab Cakes, Gondhoraj Crusted Fish and Masala Chai Kulfi. Their Durga Puja special celebrations are titled Maa Ashchhe
What: Maa Ashche Menu
Where: Effingut
When: September 30th- October 16th
Contact: Instagram: @effingutkolkata