Gear up for gastronomic celebrations at What's Up Cafe

Gear up for the most awaited festival in the City of Joy with some gastronomic delights at What’s Up Café. They have curated a special spread with the newest range of cocktails, succulent meats and irresistible desserts. Sip on handcrafted cocktails like Tiramisu Toradora and Group Summer Drive while binging on delights like Chicken Sizzler and Prawn Thermidor

What: Puja Specials

Where: Whatsup Cafe

When: September 30th- October 5th

Contact: Instagram: @whatsupkolkata