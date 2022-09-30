Gear up for gastronomic celebrations at What's Up Cafe
Sip on handcrafted cocktails like Tiramisu Toradora and Group Summer Drive
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th September 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th September 2022 12:00 AM
Gear up for the most awaited festival in the City of Joy with some gastronomic delights at What’s Up Café. They have curated a special spread with the newest range of cocktails, succulent meats and irresistible desserts. Sip on handcrafted cocktails like Tiramisu Toradora and Group Summer Drive while binging on delights like Chicken Sizzler and Prawn Thermidor
What: Puja Specials
Where: Whatsup Cafe
When: September 30th- October 5th
Contact: Instagram: @whatsupkolkata