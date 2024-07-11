Welcome the weekend with the Wonderland Music Festival in Kolkata

As you unwind and welcome the weekend, be there at the Wonderland Music Festival, India's first music festival with zero copyright music. From rappers and beatboxers like Skid, Abhishek Roy, 50 tola, beat1zard and Zeay, fashion show, musical standup, standup comedy, live art, flea market and many more, the event will showcase a hoard of upcoming talents and is sure to be a one-of-a-kind event.

What: Wonderland Music Festival

Where: The Eiffel, Novotel Kolkata, Hotel & Residences

When: Friday, July 12, 2 pm onwards