Get ready to be whisked away to a world of vibrant textiles and lush landscapes at this pop-up event in Chennai

Calling all Chennai fashionistas and design enthusiasts! The city is hosting a special showcase featuring the exquisite creations of Tilla Standard and the captivating Painted Forest wallpaper collection. Prepare to be transported to a world of vibrant textiles and lush landscapes.
A hand-drawn oasis
Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the Painted Forest wallpaper collection, a stunning creation by artist Jisha Unnikrishnan. Inspired by the lush greenery of Amethyst’s own Chennai garden, this collection evokes a sense of tranquility and escape. Imagine a world of towering palms, fragrant frangipani trees, and vibrant kachnar blossoms, all brought to life in a captivating panorama.
Jisha’s meticulous hand-drawn artwork, a blend of watercolours, gouache, and pencil, captures the essence of a wild, unmanicured landscape, offering a touch of paradise for your home or office. The synergy between Tilla Standard’s sophisticated textiles and the Painted Forest wallpapers create a truly immersive design experience. This showcase is a testament to the power of design to elevate everyday moments and connect us with the beauty of nature.
Everyday luxury
Tilla Standard, the brainchild of renowned designer Aratrik Dev Varman, is a celebration of contemporary Indian luxury. This collection offers a curated selection of all-season cotton clothing, perfect for the discerning woman who values both style and practicality.
Each piece embodies Tilla’s commitment to natural fabrics and traditional crafts like batik and hand-weaving, seamlessly integrated with modern, graphic prints. Whether you’re seeking a stylish work outfit or a comfortable weekend ensemble, the brand offers something for every occasion, proving that luxury can be an everyday experience.
Price starts at Rs 4,500. On till July 24, 2024. At Amethyst, Chamiers Road, RA Puram.
