Hindustani classical music artiste, Paulomi Majumder, who is a renowned singer and composer, is all set to launch her musical platform among eminent singers like Sraboni Sen, Jayati Chakraborty, Prabuddha Raha and others. Along with the launch, the event will also see other musical performances.

Where: Press Club, Dufferin Road

When: June 15, 4 to 6 pm