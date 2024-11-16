Kolkata’s homegrown music festival, The Soul Local, returns for its 5th edition

What can be a better end to the year that a fantastic musical fest? A soulful end to the year, the grandest curtain-raiser to Christmas, and the privilege to celebrate Kolkata – get ready to experience all at once when the fifth edition of The Soul Local takes the city by storm on December 21 and 22 2024 at Aquatica Grounds.

Kolkata’s biggest homegrown music festival, The Soul Local is all set to establish itself as a premiere music festival from the East and Northeast. Arko Mukhaerjee, Lakkhichhara, Mame Khan, Seedhe Maut, Papon – the list gets bigger and better – while Oaff & Savera will perform for the first time ever in Kolkata.

The Soul Local is the brainchild of Ankita Chakraborty and Rishi Raj Ghosh, who also co-founded Calcutta Cacophony way back in 2014. Then, as college students, they aimed to celebrate and elevate Kolkata, and thus created a community page to highlight the city’s culture. CC, as it’s popularly called, has since grown into a collective of young dreamers striving to keep Kolkata’s charm alive. The Soul Local emerged from this shared dream, starting on a humble terrace and growing into something uniquely Kolkata. This fifth edition is extra sweet, as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of CC, and the team is plunging into making it the biggest homegrown music festival encompassing the east and the northeast.

When: December 21-22

Where: Aquatica grounds

Tickets available online.