Beyond the mainstream

Mumbai Academy of Moving Image’s (MAMI) Mumbai Film Festival faces a major shift this year. It will no longer have a title sponsor like its previous editions, which was backed by Jio. Due to limited resources, the festival will take place in a short span of six days this year, from October 19 to 24. However, festival director and filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur feels that nothing has changed.

The festival will continue to screen curated films from South Asia and around the world, along with some restored classics. “It was tough for the team to pull off the festival this year but we didn’t want to deny people the celebration of cinema through MAMI. We wanted that tradition to continue,” says Shivendra.

He has a connection with MAMI that goes back a long time. His films, Celluloid Man (2012) and Czechmate: In Search of Jiri Menzel (2018), have been screened at the festival earlier. Even before that, Shivendra assisted Gulzar on some of his films. He says that he received two important pieces of advice from the veteran poet, lyricist, and filmmaker.

“He told me to enrol in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and secondly, to get a pass for MAMI,” Shivendra recollects. He feels that the festival was a learning curve for him and many others like him.

“I still remember collecting the catalogue from the festival every year. All those catalogues are still with me. I never thought I would be the director of this festival one day,” he smiles. Shivendra reveals that they are finding ways to make the festival sustainable in the long run.