Surchitranam 2020, an arts and culture festival, goes online this year
Surchitranam, is the annual arts and culture festival organised by Kreative Minds every year. This year the festival will take to a virtual platform. The fine arts exhibition has the theme, Scenic Beauty of India. On Saturday 26 December, the platform will host the art exibition from 10 am to 7 pm, while on Sunday, December 27, you can expect a Kathak Recital by Dipali Chackravarty, a Hindustani Classical vocal recital by Isita Sen accompanied by Shri Pramod Grabbur on tabla and Shri Nandkishore on harmonium. There will also be a solo tabla performance by Shailesh Shenoy. Amrita Tiwary, Founder of Kreative Minds, says about the event, "It is a great combination of sur, sangeet, nritya, chitra and ankan."
Details: Kreative Minds on YouTube