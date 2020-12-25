Surchitranam, is the annual arts and culture festival organised by Kreative Minds every year. This year the festival will take to a virtual platform. The fine arts exhibition has the theme, Scenic Beauty of India. On Saturday 26 December, the platform will host the art exibition from 10 am to 7 pm, while on Sunday, December 27, you can expect a Kathak Recital by Dipali Chackravarty, a Hindustani Classical vocal recital by Isita Sen accompanied by Shri Pramod Grabbur on tabla and Shri Nandkishore on harmonium. There will also be a solo tabla performance by Shailesh Shenoy. Amrita Tiwary, Founder of Kreative Minds, says about the event, "It is a great combination of sur, sangeet, nritya, chitra and ankan."

Details: Kreative Minds on YouTube