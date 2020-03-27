IG Live music festival

Instagram hosts the ‘Live In Your Living Room’ music festival, which will see a popular line-up of artistes perform a 30-minute set each. Expect names such as Armaan Malik, Lisa Mishra, Naezy, Shalmali Kholgade, Akasa Singh, Monica Dogra, Zaeden, Arjun Kanungo, Lost Stories, Jonita Gandhi and DJ Chetas. Follow all the action with #LiveInYourLivingRoom. March 29, 5 pm.

Social has started a new series of events called #SocialIndoors, a series of online gigs by noted musicians. This evening, there will be a performance by Aditi Ramesh. The singer, who is also part of the band Ladies Compartment and acapella and beatbox ensemble Voctronica, is known for her jazz/blues carnatic vocals and is based out of Mumbai. Tomorrow, catch a performance by Raghav Meattle, a Mumbai-based singer-songwriter, whose style is inspired by artistes like George Ezra, Jack Johnson and John Mayer. Link: www.facebook.com/SocialOffline/. Today and tomorrow, 5 pm to 5.30 pm

3D Paper Mosaic Workshop

A technique introduced by paper artist Ritu Gera, 3D paper mosaic is a craftform that uses different coloured papers and shadows created by manipulating bits of paper in different ways. Learn the intricacies of this artform in this workshop by Bloom and Grow. You can register online on bloomandgrow.in. The material required for the workshop will be sent to you via post. YOu can log in to the two sessions through a link that will be emailed to you. Rs2,000. April 1 and 2, 11 am to 1 pm.