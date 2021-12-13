Prog rock band Monkeys Can’t Fly on stage at Hard Rock Cafe in Bengaluru 

Monkeys Can’t Fly, is a progressive rock band based in Bengaluru who take inspiration from acts such as Led Zeppelin, Tool, Porcupine Tree and more. The five-member outfit takes the stage this week at Hard Rock Cafe. Come and groove to their music that’s a blend of rock and metal and is known for its lyrics on introspective topics.



Rs 250. December 16, 9 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road

