Prog rock band Monkeys Can’t Fly on stage at Hard Rock Cafe in Bengaluru
The band takes inspiration from acts such as Led Zeppelin, Tool, Porcupine Tree and more
Team Indulge Published : 13th December 2021 04:02 PM | Published : | 13th December 2021 04:02 PM
Monkeys Can’t Fly, is a progressive rock band based in Bengaluru who take inspiration from acts such as Led Zeppelin, Tool, Porcupine Tree and more. The five-member outfit takes the stage this week at Hard Rock Cafe. Come and groove to their music that’s a blend of rock and metal and is known for its lyrics on introspective topics.
Rs 250. December 16, 9 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road