Prog rock band Monkeys Can’t Fly on stage at Hard Rock Cafe in Bengaluru 

The band takes inspiration from acts such as Led Zeppelin, Tool, Porcupine Tree and more

Monkeys Can’t Fly, is a progressive rock band based in Bengaluru who take inspiration from acts such as Led Zeppelin, Tool, Porcupine Tree and more. The five-member outfit takes the stage this week at Hard Rock Cafe. Come and groove to their music that’s a blend of rock and metal and is known for its lyrics on introspective topics.

Rs 250. December 16, 9 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road 
 

