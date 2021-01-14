Dynamite Disco Club Bangalore Edition

Stalvart John's Dynamite Disco Club is back! An evening of disco and house music, you can also expect genres such as soul, funk, Chicago house, Detroit funk and Philly soul scene. The line-up includes Stalvart John, Carissa and Databass.

Entry by guestlist. January 15. At Indiranagar Social

Sly Granny House Party with DJ Vachan Chinnappa

Vachan takes over the turntables at Sly Granny. A pioneering name in the drum and bass scene of the country, the artiste is also known for playing funk music. The DJ will be playing some of his favourite tunes, and you can nibble on Sly Granny's yummy appetisers, and sip on their signature cocktails.

Entry free. January 15. At Sly Granny, Indiranagar

Vachan Chinnappa

The Vinyl Vibe with DJ Ivan at 1522

Get ready for some nostalgia. DJ Ivan, one of the city's popular DJs, gets behind the console at the new 1522 in town. The artiste will be spinning his signature Vinyl set of house classics at the event.

Entry free. January 15. At 1522, Residency Road

