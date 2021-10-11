Navaratri and Durga Puja celebrations in Bengaluru: Head to these venues for festive food and events

Navaratri is a festival of celebration, a triumph of good over evil. With the lockdowns easing up and the fight against COVID gradually subsiding, what better way to celebrate the festival than to get to know your city inside and out to make up for lost time?

Bengaluru is a melting pot of different cultures coming together, so now's your chance to explore the different ways Bengalureans celebrate Dasara and see where you fit in. Bengaluru has never let up an opportunity to dance, so it isn't a surprise that the majority of Navaratri celebrations happening in the city surround Dandiya-Raas.

Durgotsav

Fancy a more traditional route? Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust will be celebrating their 19th Durga Puja, Durgotsav. The event will be held from October 11 to October 15 at the Mangala Kalyana Mantapa in Koramangala.

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the event will be restricted to members only. On the bright side, membership is open for people to join. Alternatively, you can join the celebrations online as they livestream the whole event from start to finish.

When: Oct 11 - Oct 15

Details: sarathionline.org

Disco Dandiya

Want to celebrate Navaratri in a modern fashion? You’re in luck because the Vapour Bar and Pub in Indiranagar will be hosting a Disco Dandiya between October 12 and October 14. The disco will feature a line-up of celebrity DJs as well as plenty to keep you fed and watered. You also get free Dandiya sticks with your entry tickets.

When: Oct 12 - Oct 14

Details: bookmyshow.com

Dandiya Dhamaka 2021

Another fun event to attend is this one happening on October 15. Featuring Mumbai-based DJ SUNN and celebrity anchor emcee Janhavi, Dandiya Dhamaka 2021 will take place at Ramee Guestline Hotel and Resort in Attibele. The open-air event will also be giving out prizes to the best dancer, and best dressed men and women.

When: Oct 15

Details: highape.com

Navaratri Run and Ride

What better way to celebrate Navaratri in Bengaluru than to go on a run through the beautiful city? Xtreme Sports Entertainment and the 'Navaratri Runners Club' are hosting the fourth edition of their 'Navaratri Run and Ride' with an array of extras thrown in like live yoga sessions, a quiz and a host of special prizes.

When: Ongoing

Details: townscript.com

Where music meets food

Blending food and entertainment, the Indian Music Experience is celebrating Dasara with a 'Musical Navaratri'. Each day will explore a cuisine from a different state at their cafe. Don't miss the various displays of folk art and a music-themed doll display at India's first interactive music museum.

When: Ongoing

Details: indianmusicexperience.org