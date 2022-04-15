NH7 Weekender takes over Bengaluru

If you missed the NH7 Weekender music festival in Pune, you can still catch all the fun with the Bacardi NH7 Weekender - Bengaluru Takeover. Hosted across many venues in the city, the line-up includes names such as Kampai, Alam, Space Is All We Have, DJ Ivan and many others. Rs 299 upwards. At 1522 Sarjapur, 1522 JP Nagar, The Gylt Big Brewsky, Lord of the Drinks, Boho and Gatsby. April 15 - 16