Shopping fest Season of Smiles returns for its ninth year at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

The annual entertainment and shopping extravaganza — Season of Smiles — is back again at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport) for the ninth successive year.

Passengers can enjoy shopping and dining with special offers at the festival. Awaiting them is a chance to win a Hyundai Kona electric vehicle (EV), a vacation to the Maldives, or a Wurfel kitchen makeover, by participating in the ‘Season of Smiles’ Shop & Win contest.

The flagship event, which has recently commenced, will continue until January 15, 2023.

Season of Smiles aims to spread cheer and joy among passengers and guests who visit the airport. Visitors can enjoy musical performances at The Quad by BLR happening on weekends.

The airport is adorned with unicorn-themed festive décor, illuminated trees, and selfie zones to welcome passengers with festive greetings and get them into the holiday spirit. Participants can also avail the opportunity to win exciting prizes by taking part in a selfie contest. Best selfies taken from the specially curated selfie zones and Instagrammable spots will win a chance to get featured on our website and social media handles.

Passengers can enjoy the amazing discount offers at the numerous food and beverage outlets across the airport. They can also enjoy spectacular music and dance performances as they dine.

Patrons at BLR Airport are encouraged to participate in the ‘Season of Smiles’ Shop & Win contest and win exciting prizes. Both passengers and visitors can make purchases at outlets or dine at any of the F&B outlets at The Quad and those at the Departures and Arrivals area, and qualify to participate in a lucky draw. Along with the main lucky draw, there are also prizes up for grabs every day and every week until January 15, 2023.

Participants must spend at least INR 999 to participate in the lucky draw. They must upload their shopping/dining receipts on the BLR Airport App to enter the contest, which is open to passengers, visitors, and anyone who comes by the airport.