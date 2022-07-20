The Spectral Decay concert brings four metal bands together this weekend in Bengaluru

This weekend, Fandom in Bengaluru plays host to the third edition of Spectral Decay. This Bengaluru-based DIY concert series, started by artistes Kaushal LS, Simon Santiago and Anoop Bhat, is known to bring the best of metal on to one stage, and it's no different this time. Big names from the country's doom metal circuit will take the stage this weekend - Bevar Sea, Dirge, Djinn & Miskatonic and Megadrone.

Stoner/ doom metal band Bevar Sea are playing live after a gap of almost five years so fans are in for a treat. The band is popular for album Invoke the Bizarre and The Timeless Zone. Dirge is a sludge/post metal band hailing from Mumbai who will be performing in the city after two years.

The poster of the show designed by Anoop Bhat



City-based Djinn & Miskatonic released their debut album Forever in the Realm in 2013 and are currently working on a new album that's slated to drop next year. The band plays doom metal. The fourth band part of the line-up is drone metal band from the city, Megadrone who are loved for their psychedelic drone music.

Rs 599 ++ upwards. July 24, 6 pm. At Fandom, Koramangala