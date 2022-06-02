Head to this Tinder Mixer this weekend in Bengaluru and sing your heart out! 

This Friday, singles in Bengaluru can head to Tinder's first-of-its-kind Karaoke Night and meet like-minded individuals.

Tinder Mixers are curated IRL events for singles to discover something new or fun as well as interact with others who share similar interests or curiosity to be a part of such experiences

Tinder India revealed that music ranked as the number one interest among Gen Z in 2022. For this generation, music is definitely their love language! It features in almost everything - right from their 3 a.m. pings to their Tinder bios. Tinder’s hottest new venue is the ‘Music Lovers’ tile in Explore - where members can navigate potential connections through common interests and match with someone who vibes with your kinda music!

To give more reasons for music lovers to go sing their hearts out, Tinder is hosting a Karaoke Night by Carlton Braganza and it promises to be a fun night for all those who are single and ready to mingle!

Rs 1,000. At 1522 The Pub Residency Road, 7 pm