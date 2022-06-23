Heat Sink to perform live at Windmills Craftworks
Six-piece band Heat Sink performs live this weekend. The outfit is fronted by songwriter and guitarist Chirag Todi and takes inspiration from the likes of Larry Carlton, Hiatus Kaiyote, Tom Misch and John Mayer. Come and listen to their indie experimental songs.
Rs 500 ++ upwards. June 24 - 25. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield