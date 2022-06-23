Test your creativity with this open mic in Bengaluru
The Circular Square will be hosting a music and poetry open mic event this weekend
Team Indulge Published : 23rd June 2022 04:01 PM | Published : | 23rd June 2022 04:01 PM
The Circular Square will be hosting a music and poetry open mic event this weekend for creative souls looking for a platform. The event is an opportunity for one to display their works in front of others in the field, receive feedback on it and also meet new people. rs100. June 25,
6.30 pm. The Circular Square, Kanakapura. Details: 9886145817