Psy trance musicians Shanti People and Reality Test to perform in Bengaluru

Trance and psy-trance fans are in for a treat as two popular acts Shanti People and Reality Test come together for a show titled Atmosphere. Nica Iliuhin, aka Reality Test, is a Russian born Israeli producer, whereas Shanti People is an EDM outfit that blends the genre with Vedic chants.

Rs 799 upwards. July 2, 5.30 pm. At The Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa High Grounds. Details: 68177777

