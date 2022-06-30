Baba Saheb: An Extraordinary Philatelic Journey, a talk and exhibition at BIC
Published : 30th June 2022 04:22 PM
Baba Saheb: An Extraordinary Philatelic Journey is a talk and exhibition by Ramachandra Guha and scholar Vikas Kumar. The event will trace how Ambedkar was honoured through commemorative stamps, postal calendars and inland letter cards over the years. Entry free. July 3, 11.30 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Details: 9886599675