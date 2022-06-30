Home Events Bangalore

Baba Saheb: An Extraordinary Philatelic Journey, a talk and exhibition at BIC

The event will trace how Ambedkar was honoured through commemorative stamps, postal calendars and inland letter cards over the years

Baba Saheb: An Extraordinary Philatelic Journey is a talk and exhibition by Ramachandra Guha and scholar Vikas Kumar. The event will trace how Ambedkar was honoured through commemorative stamps, postal calendars and inland letter cards over the years. Entry free. July 3, 11.30 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Details: 9886599675

