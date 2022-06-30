Last Page Collective stages an adaptation of Mahesh Dattani’s play Dance Like A Man. The two-act stage play revolves around bharatnatyam dancers, Jairaj Parekh, his wife, Ratna, their daughter, Lata, and her

boyfriend. Over the course of a conversation between the family members, fissures in their relationships come to the fore. Rs 300. July 1, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Details: 41242879