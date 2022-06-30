Home Events Bangalore

Manto, Ismat Haazir Hain! to be staged in Bengaluru 

The play centers around the obscenity trial that preindependence authors Ismat Chughtai and Saadat Hasan Manto faced for their short stories

Ratna Pathak Shah

The play, Manto, Ismat Haazir Hain!, stars stalwarts such as Ratna Pathak Shah and Heeba Shah, and is directed by Naseeruddin Shah. The play centers around the obscenity trial that preindependence authors Ismat Chughtai and Saadat Hasan Manto faced for their short stories. Rs 500. July 5- 10. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Details: 26493982

