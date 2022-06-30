Manto, Ismat Haazir Hain! to be staged in Bengaluru
The play centers around the obscenity trial that preindependence authors Ismat Chughtai and Saadat Hasan Manto faced for their short stories
The play, Manto, Ismat Haazir Hain!, stars stalwarts such as Ratna Pathak Shah and Heeba Shah, and is directed by Naseeruddin Shah. The play centers around the obscenity trial that preindependence authors Ismat Chughtai and Saadat Hasan Manto faced for their short stories. Rs 500. July 5- 10. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Details: 26493982