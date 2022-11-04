Catch an quaint art show or laugh out loud with Vir Das, here are some interesting events you can attend this weekend

The whole nine yards

Mumbai-based label Suta opens its first store in Bengaluru. The brand is known for its contemporary sarees made from mul, linen, cotton and silk. The store also stocks shirts, dresses, trousers and lounge wear. November 4. At Indiranagar. Details: 45681713

Flower power

Vasantha Art Gallery plays host to Terra Verde, a solo art show by Remya Kumar. Inspired by Kerala’s tropical foliage, the artist paints a variety of flowers in vivid shapes and sizes. Trained under AV Ilango, her compositions are created from spontaneous strokes of acrylic paint. Entry free. November 5, 4.30 pm. At Gopalan Mall, Swamy Vivekananda Road. Details: 9880991645

Folk tales

The Koramangala Club and Prabhath Kalavidaru bring Karunada Vaibhava, a chromatic ballet. The production narrates the tales of various prominent personalities such as Sala (founder of Hoysala empire), Gommateshwara and the incidents that helped in the formation of the state. The final performance will showcase folk forms including yakshagana, huli vesha, dollu kunita and kamsale. Rs 199. November 4, 6.30 pm. At Prabhath Kaladwaraka, Koramangala. Details: 9632057799

Techno tunes

Zurich-based DJ, Lilly Palmer, returns to the city. Rising from Zurich’s underground music scene, the artiste recently played at Tomorrowland music festival and also released a new EP called Resonate. The event by XU Bengaluru promises a good mix of techno beats, electronic music, deep sounds and more. Rs 799 upwards. November 7, 6 pm. At The Leela Palace, Kodihalli. Details: 25211234

Bass instinct

Bass Camp Festival returns to the city after a pandemic-induced pause. Celebrating 10 years since its first edition, the festival will feature a variety of artistes from across the globe and will cover numerous genres such as dubstep, electro and drum ‘n’ bass. Some of the international artistes who will be part of the festival include Fixate, Khiva, Nikki Nair, DJ Crisps, and Sahareya. Rs 500 upwards, November 4-13, 5 pm. At Koramangala Social and Indiranagar Social. Details: 25283043

Most wanted

Comedian and actor Vir Das, comes to the city with his The Wanted Tour. He comes to India after performing over 70 shows across 23 cities. The comedian is known for his political and controversial jokes. Rs 1,500 upwards. November 10, 5 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram.

Details: 23445810