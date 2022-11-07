Gurupriya Athreya, Vedanth Bharadwaj stir up nostalgia with Sing A Lullaby

Remember the time when the only thing that stressed us out was sleeping? Our mothers calling for us from the balconies, asking us to wash up for dinner and get dressed for bed? Oh, how much the author dreaded the time she was put to sleep, away from all the fun things that would unfold at midnight. Today, many years later, she craves for someone to sing her a lullaby and take her back to the good ol’ days!

A recent event at Bengaluru’s The Courtyard Community stirred up memories from her childhood, thanks to artistes Gurupriya Athreya and Vedanth Bharadwaj. Sing A Lullaby, a performance by Bharadwaj and Athreya made the audience feel many things and sleepy was certainly not one on the list.

The event started with Bharadwaj and Athreya talking about their Sing A Lullaby workshops where they invite people from different walks of life to perform cradlesongs in their native languages. The two artistes sang and performed melodious lullabies in Tamil, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Urdu, among others. They also brought a lullaby straight from France and sang in perfect sync.

As they performed, mothers embraced their toddlers and the whole night was filled with love, laughter and some yawns here and there! With each lullaby, you could see the audience loosen up in their chairs, bring their guards down and share a moment with their little ones. Sing A Lullaby was nothing but magical.

The two-hour-long event was organised by team The Courtyard with tickets priced at ₹590.

