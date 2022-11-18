From soulful music by Armaan Malik to Thanksgiving dinner, here are some fun things to enegage in this weekend. 

Music to the ear

The Bangalore Club presents Nityotsava, a recital that includes Kannada poetry from the mystic vachanas, songs and bhavageethes by Purandaradasa, Kanakadasa , Shishunala Sharif, Bendre, KS Narasimhaswamy, Kuvempu and BM Shree. The event will also feature performances by singer MD Pallavi and award-winning dancer and choreographer Madhu Nataraj. Rs 499. November 6.30 pm. At The Brigadier Hill Annexe, Field Marshal KM Cariappa Road. Details: 66060214

Strike a chord

Singer-songwriter, Armaan Malik, who is the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award makes a stop in the city for his Next 2 You India Tour in association with SteppinOut and Envision. The voiceover artiste and record producer who is known for songs such as Ondu Malebillu, Next 2 Me and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon promises a melodious evening featuring his latest Kannada, Hindi and English hits. Rs 1,499 upwards. November 19, 7 pm. At UB City Amphitheatre, Vittal Mallya Road. Details: 9731600994

Bon appetit

Nara Thai comes to Bengaluru for a pop-up at Yauatcha. One can indulge in classic delicacies like Spicy Raw Papaya Salad, Crispy Lotus Root, Chicken Wrapped in Pandan leaves, Wok Tossed Crispy Pomfret and Phad Thai Noodles. Rs 3,000. November 18-20. At Yauatcha, Halasuru. Details: 9222222800

Life lessons

Father-daughter artist duo, Fawad and Afza Tamkanat exhibit their collection, It’s a Way of Life, at Gallery Time and Space. The showcase will include both the painters’ eminent works, such as The Cityscapes Series and Silent Town by the former and a series of coffee and watercolour paintings by the latter. Entry free. Until December 10. At Lavelle Road, Ashok Nagar. Details: 9980795071

Family first

Adapted from American playwright David Lindsay-Abaire work, Last Page Collective’s latest play, Rabbit Hole, will premiere in the city this weekend. The family dramedy revolves around the Corbetts and the loss of their family member. The production questions the faith, love and relationships of the characters as they navigate life. Rs 300. November 20, 3.30 pm and 7 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar. Details: 7899562404

Going gaga

Indiegaga, an annual multi-city music and arts festival, comes to Bengaluru this weekend and brings along several big names from the industry. One can expect performances from bands like Arivu and Ambassa, Thaikkudam Bridge, Avial, Agam and The Down Troddence. Rs1,299 upwards. November 19. At Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru, Paradise Enclave. Details: 8951954663

Feeling festive

Celebrate this Thanksgiving with a dinner at Alba, JW Marriott. The feast includes the traditional roast turkey along with chicken stew, mashed potatoes and cranberry dip. The dinner also includes pumpkin pie, sparkling wine and more. Rs 4,500 upwards. November 19-24. At Vittal Mallya Road. Details: 8067188533