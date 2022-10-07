Sonu Venugopal's live performance and other events to look forward to this weekend

Seeing green

The clean beauty e-store, Sublime Life, comes to the city with its first ever pop-up event. The two-day event will feature stalls, interactive workshops, fun activities and more. Shop for mindfully created beauty, skincare and lifestyle products. Entry free. On October 8 and 9. At Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road, Shantinagar. Details: 7338677996

Break a leg

Punjabi singer and music director, B Praak, brings his first ever tour, King of Hearts, to the city. Promising a night of retro Bollywood favourites, ballads and a 30-piece live performance set, the artiste gears up to present his popular tracks such as Mann Bharrya, Ranjha and Filhall. ₹999. October 8, 5.30 pm. At Manpho Convention Centre, Outer Ring Road. Details: 9448287405

Just for laughs

The city’s very own comedienne, Sonu Venugopal, takes the stage this weekend for an hour-long solo stand up show. She is known for her stand-up pieces that are very relatable to Bengalureans and Kannadigas. Catch the RJ-turned-comedienne for her special titled Good News Yavaaga. ₹399 upwards.

October 9, 5 pm. At Just BLR, Brigade Road. Details: 9845538858

Mad over taco

Listen up taco lovers! Sanchez celebrates Taco Day with a range of soft tacos. The menu has something for everyone. Choose from Char-Grilled Seafood Tacos, Tequila Lime Serrano Chicken Tacos, Green Mole with Green Veggies Tacos, Mexican BBQ Mushroom Tacos and more. ₹495 upwards. Ongoing. At Sanchez, across all outlets. Details: 9606054210

In a quandary

Mahanagar Ke Jugnu is a musical comedy directed by Amitosh Nagpal that aims to make you laugh at the ironies of life.The production revolves around Jugnu, a writer who is also an insomniac. While complaining about his lack of ideas on a lonely night, he attempts to pen something down but wild thoughts begin to creep in. What will Jugnu do? Will he abandon his ideas or write a new story based on his thoughts? ₹499. On October 7 and 8. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Details: 26493982

Sun soaked

Saturday brunches just got better in the city. RCB Bar and Cafe launches Sun & Scotch, a brunch buffet that will feature top chefs and artisanal cocktails every Saturday. Chef Saransh Goila, who is known for his signature dish, Goila Butter Chicken, will launch the brunch. This Saturday, expect to experience ‘global cuisines with Indian flavours’, which is the theme of the brunch. ₹2,500. October 8, 12 noon. At RCB Bar and Cafe, Museum Road. Details: 9980999944

Shop sustainable

Titan Company Limited, along with Creative Dignity and Mudita Makers, hosts Project Tarasha. With over 20 artisans showcasing their work, the event celebrates the Indian craft traditions. Shop for handcrafted products such as Kutchi carpets, pattu weaves of Rajasthan, tholubommalata leather puppets from Andhra, Lambani embroidery, Ajrakh printed fabric from Gujarat and more. Entry free. Until October 8, 10 am onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Details: 8025359680