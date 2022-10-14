Sunday Soul Sante, short plays and concerts, here's a list of event to enjoy this week

In tune

Phoenix Marketcity and Bollyboom brings singer and actor Shirley Setia to the city for a multi-language concert. The New Zealand artiste is known for her Bollywood covers. Her latest tracks include Tere Bin Kya, Tere Naal Rehniya and I Wanna Hang With You. The concert will also see rapper Rahul Dit-O and DJ Switcher in attendance. ₹499 onwards. October 15, 6 pm. At Whitefield Main road. Details: 67266111

One track mind

Love in December is a dramedy presented by the Alchemy Theatre Society. The story revolves around Rahul who bumps into his high school crush, Tina, at a railway station. Thanks to the train being delayed, Rahul now has four hours to share his feelings with Tina. However, a series of unexpected incidents makes things challenging for Rahul. ₹300. October 15. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Details: 41242879

Traditional notes

Catch the city-based Rudraveena artiste and YouTuber, Murali Mohana Gowda, live this weekend as he explores ancient Indian ragas in the anibaddha format. Trained by the Gundecha brothers, the veena player will present a recital on the rudraveena as a part of the Saturdays@Swastika event. ₹300. October 15, 6.30 pm. At Swastika School of Dance and Music, GKVK Layout. Details: 9886334046

Three’s company

Written and directed by theatre practitioner Prithesh Bhandary, 3some is a collection of three short plays that stars Paul Vannan, Naaz Ghani, Aishwarya Prabhakar and Darshan Jain among others. Each of the three plays is interactive and will employ the form of clowning. ₹249. October 15 and 16. At Artkhoj, JP Nagar. Details: 41242879

Light up

Sunday Soul Sante is back with its Diwali edition. In addition to a thoughtfully curated flea market, food and beverage stalls, the sante also promises performances by city-based bands and artistes. Catch Indian folk/fusion band Swarathma, singer Kennisha Francis and instrumental pop rock band, The Jason Zac Band live this weekend. ₹250. October 16. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel. Details: 8040580444

Strike a chord

Microbrewery, Windmills CraftWorks, brings acclaimed guitarist and composer Denis Stern to the city. The artiste, who has spent years collaborating with local musicians in Spain, the Middle East, Russia, and India, will perform world fusion music this weekend. He will be accompanied by percussionist MT Aditya Srinivasan and vocalist Abhilasha. ₹500 onwards. October 14 and 15. At Whitefield. Details: 8880233322

Pink parade

Hard Rock Cafe plays host to Metamorph Misses, a city-based band, as a part of Pinktober, an initiative to spread awareness about breast cancer. The all-female group will take the stage to perform a mix of rock and pop music. ₹750. October 20, 9 pm. At St Marks Road. Details: 41242222